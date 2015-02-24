BOEBLINGEN Feb 24 A major regional branch of IG Metall, Germany's biggest trade union, agreed with employers on a 3.4 percent wage increase for one year from April 1, plus a one-off payment of 150 euros, the head of the union in Baden-Wuerttemberg said on Tuesday.

The union also agreed with Suedwestmetall employers association on part-time conditions for older workers and job-related training for employees in the region around the industrial and car-making hub of Stuttgart.

Deals agreed in the pilot region traditionally serve as a template for agreements across Europe's biggest economy.

The wage increase is way above Germany's inflation rate, which stood at 0.9 percent in 2014.

The union, which represents 3.7 million workers, had called for a 5.5 percent wage increase for 2015, saying solid growth in Europe's largest economy justified their demand. Employers had previously offered a pay hike of 2.2 percent from March 1. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach)