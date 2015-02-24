BOEBLINGEN Feb 24 A major regional branch of IG
Metall, Germany's biggest trade union, agreed with employers on
a 3.4 percent wage increase for one year from April 1, plus a
one-off payment of 150 euros, the head of the union in
Baden-Wuerttemberg said on Tuesday.
The union also agreed with Suedwestmetall employers
association on part-time conditions for older workers and
job-related training for employees in the region around the
industrial and car-making hub of Stuttgart.
Deals agreed in the pilot region traditionally serve as a
template for agreements across Europe's biggest economy.
The wage increase is way above Germany's inflation rate,
which stood at 0.9 percent in 2014.
The union, which represents 3.7 million workers, had called
for a 5.5 percent wage increase for 2015, saying solid growth in
Europe's largest economy justified their demand. Employers had
previously offered a pay hike of 2.2 percent from March 1.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach)