By Matthias Inverardi and Michael Nienaber

COLOGNE, May 13 Germany's biggest trade union, IG Metall, and employers agreed a two-stage wage rise of 4.8 percent over 21 months for 3.8 million workers, the union said on Friday.

Strong domestic demand has replaced exports as the main pillar of support in Europe's largest economy. With consumer prices barely rising, the pay hike means workers will have more money to spend, a further boost to soaring consumption.

The result was close to the two-stage 4.75 percent wage hike agreed for more than 2 million public sector employees in another major agreement two weeks ago, indicating this range as the benchmark for other settlements in German industry.

"This deal is strong, taking the lead compared to what we've seen so far in the ongoing wage negotiation rounds," WSI analyst Reinhard Bispinck said.

"This is likely to push up the stakes for the negotiations in other sectors, for example in the chemical sector," he added.

Wages will first rise by 2.8 percent from July 1 and then by 2.0 percent from April 2017, IG Metall said. The union won a one-year 3.4 percent pay hike in 2015.

The deal, reached overnight after 14 hours of negotiations, will apply to some 700,000 metal and electric sector workers in the large state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

It will also be adopted in the rest of the country, meaning 3.8 million workers at companies like Siemens, ThyssenKrupp and Daimler can count on a pay hike, the head of the employers' group Gesamtmetall said.

"The deal is matching our expectations of significant wage increases, but it's not over the top," Commerzbank analyst Eckart Tuchtfeld said.

IG Metall went into the wage negotiations seeking a one-year 5 percent increase while the employers' group offered an overall hike of 2.1 percent over two years. Tens of thousands of workers staged token strikes in recent weeks to underline their demand.

The agreement came amid strong results for the economy. At 6.2 percent in April, unemployment is at its lowest level since Germany's reunification in 1990.

Economic growth more than doubled in the first quarter of 2016 as higher state and household spending offset weaker exports, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

In another positive sign for private consumption, Berlin decided in mid-April to raise pension entitlements by more than 4 percent in the West and nearly 6 percent in the East this year - the biggest hikes in more than two decades. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Cologne and Michael Nienaber and Klaus Lauer in Berlin; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Tom Heneghan)