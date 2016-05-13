COLOGNE May 13 Germany's IG Metall engineering
union agreed with employers on a wage deal for the some 700,000
metal and electric sector workers in the state of North
Rhine-Westphalia, a spokesman for the employers' group said on
Friday.
The spokesman did not give details on the wage deal, but
both sides are expected to make statements shortly.
The agreement is expected to be adopted also in other
states, meaning up to 3.8 million workers at companies like
Siemens, ThyssenKrupp and Daimler
can count on a pay hike.
IG Metall, Germany's biggest trade union, had demanded an
increase of 5 percent for one year while the employers' group
had offered an overall pay hike of 2.1 percent over two years.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Michael Nienaber;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)