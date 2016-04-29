POTSDAM, April 29 The German government and
unions have agreed on a two-stage wage increase of 4.75 percent
for more than 2 million public sector employees at federal and
municipal level, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.
The deal includes a pay hike of 2.4 percent for this year,
starting retroactively on March 1, and another increase of 2.35
percent starting next February, the ministry said.
The unions had initially demanded a pay hike of 6 percent
for 12 months while public sector employers had offered a wage
increase of 3 percent over two years.
