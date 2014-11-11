MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* IG Metall to demand wage rise of up to 5.5 pct for 2015
* Also seeks rights for older part-time workers, training
* Says German economy can support wage rise (Adds IG Metall quotes, details on demand, background)
FRANKFURT, Nov 11 Germany's biggest union, IG Metall, will seek a wage rise of up to 5.5 percent next year for the 3.7 million workers in the country's metals and engineering sector, it said on Tuesday.
The union said it would also demand a right to more time and money for job-related training and better conditions for older part-time workers as part of the upcoming wage round.
Despite a backdrop of slowing growth and low inflation, the union said Europe's largest economy was strong enough to support the claim, citing growth forecasts of 1.3 percent for 2014 and 1.2 percent for 2015 from Germany's main economic institutes.
"The demand is affordable for the companies and secures for employees a fair and deserved share in economic development. It is also urgently needed to strengthen domestic demand," IG Metall Chief Detlef Wetzel told a news conference.
He said IG Metall's position was supported by Germany's central bank, whose head said in July he welcomed above-inflation wage increases in some sectors.
Wage demands are often far above the level that is finally agreed. Last year, IG Metall also sought a 5.5 percent raise over 12 months, before agreeing to a 20-month deal that saw wages rise 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent in two steps. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.