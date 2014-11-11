FRANKFURT Nov 11 Germany's biggest union, IG Metall, will seek a wage rise of up to 5.5 percent next year for the 3.7 million workers in the country's metals and engineering sector, it said on Tuesday.

The union said it would also demand a right to job-related training and better conditions for older part-time workers as part of the upcoming wage round. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)