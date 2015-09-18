FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German banks are likely to see pretax profit fall by about one fourth by 2019 due to the increasing harm to their business caused by rock bottom interest rates, Germany's national bank watchdogs said.

"With a view to the increasing burdens from the low interest rate environment, banks in aggregate expect that pretax profit will fall by about 25 percent despite the favourable economic backdrop and planned cost cuts," German bank watchdog Bafin and the Bundesbank said in a joint statement.

