BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German banks are likely to see pretax profit fall by about one fourth by 2019 due to the increasing harm to their business caused by rock bottom interest rates, Germany's national bank watchdogs said.
"With a view to the increasing burdens from the low interest rate environment, banks in aggregate expect that pretax profit will fall by about 25 percent despite the favourable economic backdrop and planned cost cuts," German bank watchdog Bafin and the Bundesbank said in a joint statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.