* Survey shows expected 25 pct profit drop by 2019

* Stress scenarios show some banks posting losses

* Smaller banks must boost fees, cut costs (Adds quotes, survey detail)

By Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German lenders should raise fees and cut costs in response to low interest rates that are expected to depress earnings by 25 percent over the next four years, the country's two bank watchdogs warned on Friday.

In financial tests echoing those conducted by the European Central Bank (ECB) last year on the euro area's largest lenders, German regulators checked the resilience of 1,500 mainly smaller banks to interest rate scenarios and found the result "alarming".

The banks as a whole expect pretax profit to fall by about a quarter by 2019, from 10 billion euros ($11 billion) last year, despite planned cost cuts and a favourable economic backdrop, banking supervisor Bafin and the Bundesbank central bank said.

The lenders needed to take more aggressive action to move away from interest-rate dependent business models in a chronically low-margin market and further plump up capital and reserves, the watchdogs said.

"Sitting it out would be irresponsible and dangerous," Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said.

The banks surveyed include local savings and cooperative banks, lenders that are the main source of finance for the small businesses that are the backbone of the German economy.

The 21 largest German banks, including top two lenders Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, are under ECB supervision and were not part of the survey.

ROOTED IN THE COMMUNITY

Bafin and the Bundesbank tested the outcome of various scenarios -- sinking, stable and rising interest rates -- and found that around 40 banks would post losses in the easiest case, while more than 300 would do so in the toughest scenario.

"We have some banks already today that are making losses," said Bafin's head of bank supervision, Raimund Roeseler.

But most banks had been working to build up their financial strength to be able to withstand the low interest rate phase.

"Even in the worst case stress test, there would be no bank failure for the foreseeable future," Dombret said.

Roeseler said regulators would make sure the banks held sufficient available reserves to cover even a crisis situation.

Despite difficult earnings prospects, Roeseler said he did not expect a wave of consolidation in the sector as smaller lenders are too deeply entwined with their local communities.

The Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft, an umbrella organisation representing the banking sector, said the survey showed banks were in stable health and pointed out that all were taking actions to shore up revenue and earnings.

"The results also underscore that further regulatory burdens on banks must be done with a sense of proportion that takes account of the current situation," the DK said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8761 euros)