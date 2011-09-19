BERLIN, Sept 19 The euro zone's bailout fund should focus on more efficient instruments than bond purchases on the secondary market, German Bundesbank Chief Jens Weidmann said on Monday. Speaking at a parliamentary budget committee hearing on the European Financial Stability Facility, Weidmann said: "there are more efficient means than secondary market purchases of bonds, for example credit programmes that allow the financing of financial institutes or precautionary credit programmes." (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Matthias Sobolewski)