BERLIN, Sept 19 The euro zone's bailout fund
should focus on more efficient instruments than bond purchases
on the secondary market, German Bundesbank Chief Jens Weidmann
said on Monday.
Speaking at a parliamentary budget committee hearing on the
European Financial Stability Facility, Weidmann said: "there are
more efficient means than secondary market purchases of bonds,
for example credit programmes that allow the financing of
financial institutes or precautionary credit programmes."
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Matthias Sobolewski)