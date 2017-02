BERLIN Oct 12 A Greek debt write-down "cannot be ruled out", Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told a German newspaper, adding that such a step would not end Greece's problems.

"Greece must get its state sector under control and make its economy competitive. A debt write-down must not become an attractive way out of self-made problems. Otherwise trust will never return to the soverign debt issues of at-risk countries," Weidmann told Bild in an interview to be published in full in Wednesday's edition.

Weidmann also warned politicians against leveraging the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund.

