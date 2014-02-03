MUNICH Feb 3 Several possible investors have
expressed their interest in German insolvent bookseller
Weltbild, a spokesman for its insolvency administrator said.
It was not yet clear how many of them would decide to do due
diligence of Weltbild, he said on Monday.
Weltbild, owned by the Roman Catholic Church, filed for
insolvency last month after failing to keep up with competition
from internet-based rivals such as Amazon.com and to
obtain new financing.
Weltbild's insolvency administrator Arndt Geiwitz had held
talks with two international media companies who may be
interested in buying the group, German daily Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported on Monday, adding that they would need at least
two months to complete due diligence.
The German state of Bavaria wants to help raise money so
Weltbild can continue paying its employees. Weltbild has a total
of 6,300 employees, 2,200 of which are based at its headquarters
in the southern German city of Augsburg.