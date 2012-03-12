Boeing to open first European factory, to invest 20 mln pounds
Feb 24 Boeing Co said it would invest 20 million pounds ($24.98 million) to open its first production facility in Europe to make components for certain aircraft.
BERLIN, March 12 - The Federal Statistics Office on Monday reported the following wholesale prices data:
WHOLESALE PRICES FEB 12 JAN 12 FEB 11
Month-on-month change +1.0 +1.2 +1.4
Year-on-year change +2.6 +3.0 +10.8
Index (basis 2005) 122.0 120.8 118.9
NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said.
* Miners drop on China demand concerns (Adds closing prices, detail, analysts)
BERLIN, Feb 24 All A400M military transport plane engines affected by an order from European safety regulators have been inspected and no further cracks were found in their combustion chambers, a spokesman for manufacturer Airbus said on Friday.