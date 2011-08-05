FRANKFURT Aug 5 German utilities E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE said on Friday they will launch an offshore wind service base on the islands of Helgoland with a third partner, WindMW, boosting the emerging sector off the North Sea coast.

The Berlin government plans to have 10,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind power capacity installed by 2020 among wide-reaching plans to replace closed nuclear facilities with green energy.

The small Helgoland archipelago is some 40 miles off the German coastline and therefore in a good position to service the new offshore wind parks under construction in the south-east North Sea.

"With these plans ... we participate in creating Germany's energy transition," said Joerg Singer, the mayor of Helgoland, which stands to gain 150 new jobs from the project.

RWE's renewable energies subsidiary Innogy will use the base to service a 295 MW offshore wind park called Nordsee Ost whose construction will start by the end of this year, the three companies said in a statement.

They declined to give financial details of the project, which will house construction and shipping firms to be engaged in maintaining newly constructed wind turbines, which will have a lifespan of around 20 years each.

E.ON aims to use the Helgoland base for its 300 MW Amrumbank project while WindMW, backed by U.S. finance investor Blackstone , aims to use it for its 288 MW wind part Meerwind, due to be commissioned at the end of 2013, the statement said.

Innogy is also planning for a 1,000 MW offshore wind park called Innogy Nordsee 1 among other projects it is pursuing offshore Britain, Germany and the Netherlands.

Offshore wind power delivers a third more electricity than onshore turbines as winds are higher speed and more intense at sea, but waves and salt water increase maintenance needs and costs.

In 2009, Germany's first North Sea wind capacity came on line, and the total last year stood at only 168 MW, while total accumulated onshore capacity at the end of 2010 was 27,214 MW, according to industry figures.

