Jan 16 The Federal Statistics Office reported the following economic indicator on Monday (changes are in percent):

GERMAN WHOLESALE PRICES DEC 11 NOV 11 DEC 10

Month-on-month change unch +0.7 +1.8

Year-on-year change +3.0 +4.9 +9.5

Index (basis 2005) 119.4 119.4 115.9

NOTE - Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent rise in wholesale prices month-on-month and a 3.2 percent rise year-on-year.

The Office also said that wholesale prices rose 7.5 percent on average in 2011 from a year earlier, the highest price increase since 1981, when they jumped 7.7 percent on the year. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)