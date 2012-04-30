By Alice Baghdjian
| BERLIN, April 30
yodelling strikes a dissonant note in the middle of a gritty
Berlin district that is home to a thriving Turkish population
and peppered with trendy bars.
But if you walk down the street from the kebab shops and
anarchist graffiti scrawled on the pavement, you will catch the
mellifluous sounds usually heard in Swiss Alps -- a noise that
grows louder when you enter Doreen Kutze's hairdressing salon.
Instead of perms and highlights, Kutze rents out the space
to offer wannabe yodellers lessons in the art of alpine singing.
"It's good to be able to offer this to people here in
Berlin, so they can try it out without having to travel all the
way to Switzerland," Kutzke said.
Once used by alpine cattle herders to communicate across the
open meadows and deep valleys of the Alps, yodelling is usually
associated more with the fusty repertoire of the Sound of
Music's von Trapp family than the edgy music scene of Berlin.
But the 37-year-old is coaxing yodelling down from the snow
capped peaks and into the urban jungle of the German capital, in
the hope of stripping alpine singing of its kitschy image.
"Yodelling used to mean standing in the middle of some
marketplace in a dirndl (traditional German woman's dress)
during a folk festival," she said.
"I do a lot to try to work against yodelling cliches."
"FILTHY SOUND"
Furnished with an old-fashioned wood burner and decorated
with pine cones, the hairdressing salon where Kutzke holds her
workshop is reminiscent of a cosy alpine lodge -- save for the
barber's chair.
Kutzke draws the curtains across the huge window front to
stop local children from staring, before the pre-yodelling warm
up of stretches begins, interrupted only briefly by a passer by
wanting to make a hair appointment.
There is enough demand from Berliners to learn the technique
that her workshop for beginners runs every month, with up to 10
participants, Kutzke said.
"It's not tiring exactly, to yodel, but I feel hoarse," said
one participant named Michaela, during one of the regular breaks
to allow the budding yodellers to rest their vocal chords. She
said she had read about the yodelling school in a newspaper and
had always wanted to try it out.
The remainder of the group were unwilling to talk, seemingly
embarrassed to be caught yodelling in a hairdressers' for three
hours on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
It took a while for the troupe of mostly middle-aged
yodellers to overcome their shyness and bellow "yo" and "hee" at
the top of their lungs as they slouched awkwardly in a circle.
"Children pick up yodelling a lot faster than adults because
they can mimic and are so uninhibited, they have no fear,"
Kutzke said.
The tricky technique requires quick alternation between
shrill falsetto and rough chest voice. A good singing voice can
often hamper learning how to yodel, Kutzke said.
"People who sing well can have problems because they are
just not used to making those sounds," she said.
"It sounds a bit like a donkey. It's not a pretty sound,
it's really quite filthy."
Kutzke, however, can both sing and yodel, and has showcased
her talents on German national television and in clubs.
Under the performing name Kutzkelina, the singer experiments
with yodelling and dub music - a genre of emphatic bass beats
that grew out of reggae.
The result is a brand of yodelling you can dance to and that
recasts the trilling song for the warehouses, power plants and
concrete basements that house Berlin's club scene.
"The echo element in dub fits well with the echo in
yodelling. Single phrases and echoes are used and then sampled,"
Kutzke said.
"But yodelling can also be sung to jazz and classical music
-- there are really no limits to it. I want to show the
diversity," she said.
It's a message she tries to impart to her students, whom she
guides through the many facets of yodelling, from country music
to a yodel-lay-ee-oo-ing rendition of "You Are My Sunshine", a
song made famous by Bing Crosby.
EVIL SPIRITS
Aside from its musical versatility, yodelling also serves
other purposes, far removed from its alpine form.
The cry is used by African tribes to ward off evil spirits,
Kutzke said.
"The idea was that wherever a yodeller was singing there
would be no room for demons," she explained.
To hear the hollering of five yodellers in the small
hairdressing salon, it is easy to understand why -- it is
impossible to yodel quietly.
For the urban yodeller, the volume of the technique can be a
stress buster for the strains of modern life.
"Yodelling can get rid of stress and it can really put you
in a good mood because adults are rarely so loud," Kutzke said.
"In yodelling there's this 'Aha!' factor, when you realise
'I can sing loudly -- I'm allowed to sing loudly!'"
But this aspect of yodelling can also be a curse - suitable
practising space for yodellers is hard to come by in the crowded
city.
Kutzke recommends her students practise in the closed-off
space of their car to avoid annoying others with their yodelling
endeavors -- if they want, that is.
"Some people just decide they don't care about their
neighbours," she said.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Paul)