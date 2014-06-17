MANNHEIM, Germany, June 17 The European Central
Bank's decision to cut interest rates to record lows and pump
money into the sluggish euro zone economy has boosted economic
expectations in Germany and the currency bloc, an economist for
the ZEW think-tank said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the Mannheim-based ZEW think tank's monthly survey
showed economic sentiment slipped in June but Frieder Mokinski
said the roughly 180 out of 234 responses from analysts and
investors that had come in on or since the ECB's June 5 move
showed an upturn in expectations.
"What we observe is that both the economic expectations for
Germany and the euro zone have been higher since the
announcement than they were before," he said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Stephen Brown;
Editing by Madeline Chambers)