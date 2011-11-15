MANNHEIM, Germany Nov 15 World trade is weakening and public debt problems in the euro zone and United States are weighing heavily on German business activity, economist Michael Schroeder of the Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank said on Tuesday.

"The risks of a technical recession have increased and we expect the economy in Germany to shrink at least in one quarter, most likely in the first quarter of next year," he said.

Asked about how deep the contraction could be in the first three months of next year, Schroeder said his data could not provide a specific forecast.

"The negative quarter would not be as sharp as when you just look at expectations. The situation in Germany is still relatively good," he said.

What happens in financial markets or Greece or Italy, the future of the euro zone would determine whether sentiment continues to deteriorate.

He said sentiment and the broader economic outlook could improve if the new Greek and Italian governments generate confidence in the markets. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Christiaan Hetzner)