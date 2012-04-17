MANNHEIM, Germany, April 17 Downside risks to
the German economy have decreased considerably with the danger
of recession seen as just 15 percent now versus 30 percent at
the end of 2011, ZEW economist Michael Schroeder said on
Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, data from the Mannheim-based ZEW
economic think tank showed German analyst and investor sentiment
rising unexpectedly in April, sending the euro to a fresh
session high against the dollar.
"The expected probability of a recession (in Germany) during
the next two quarters is only 15 percent. It was at the maximum
at the end of last year 30 percent," Schroeder told reporters.
Schroeder also said that more participants now expected an
increase in inflation in the euro area, particularly in Germany,
due to the European Central Bank's easing policies and oil
prices.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones)