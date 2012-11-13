SAFT ON WEALTH-Companies with long-term view do prevail: James Saft
Feb 22 In a world in which most investment managers are paid to be short- or medium-term in their thinking, companies taking the long view prove the best bet.
MANNHEIM, Germany Nov 13 Europe's biggest economy is continuing to weaken but there is no sign that it is heading into a sharp recession, an economist at Germany's ZEW institute said on Tuesday.
"This is not an indication of a recession, it's more or less a sign that the German economy is continuing to weaken over the next six months but not in the sense of a sharp recession as we see in other European countries," said ZEW economist Christian Dick.
Fellow ZEW economist Marcus Kappler said Germany could not decouple itself from slowdowns in other big euro zone states but added that domestic demand would help shield the German economy.
Earlier, ZEW's index for analyst and investor sentiment showed an unexpected fall for November.
Feb 22 In a world in which most investment managers are paid to be short- or medium-term in their thinking, companies taking the long view prove the best bet.
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Mutual fund managers are shifting their portfolios from Mexican exporters and manufacturers into companies that focus on penny-pinching consumers as fears over President Donald Trump's trade and immigration policies threaten to disrupt relations between the two countries.
* Macy's Inc downgraded to 'BBB-' on weakened operating performance and credit metrics; outlook negative Source text: http://bit.ly/2lMv6ht Further company coverage: