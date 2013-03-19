MANNHEIM, Germany, March 19 Germany's economy
will likely gain momentum at a moderate pace over the coming
months given solid private consumption and a potential pick-up
in private investments, an economist for ZEW think tank said on
Tuesday.
ZEW earlier published a survey showing German analyst and
investor sentiment edging up in March in another sign that
Europe's largest economy rebounded in the first quarter after a
dismal end to 2012.
"Consumption is going well and now there is the opinion that
even private investments will pick up again," ZEW economist
Christian Dick said.
"Even though there is a risk due to the debt crisis of
increased uncertainty, we are still of the opinion that the
German economy will gain momentum at a moderate pace."