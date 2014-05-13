MANNHEIM, Germany May 13 Analysts expect the
euro to devalue and for prices to pick up, alleviating concerns
that consumer price inflation has hovered well below the
European Central Bank's target, a ZEW economist said on Tuesday.
"At least regarding the results of our survey there is no
tendency in the direction of deflation," said ZEW economist
Michael Schroeder.
"The expected devaluation of the euro signals inflation
rather than deflation and also possible reactions expected from
the European Central Bank have the tendency of a decrease of the
interest rate or quantitative easing."
Earlier, Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of
economic sentiment plummeted for a fifth consecutive month in
May to its lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years, sending the euro
to a one-month low against the dollar.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Kirsti Knolle, writing by Annika
Breidthardt)