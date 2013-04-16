MANNHEIM, Germany, April 16 Delays in the introduction of a banking union pose a threat to growth in Europe, while the recent bailout of Cyprus and a Portuguese court ruling have boosted uncertainty in the euro zone, the president of the ZEW think tank said on Tuesday.

"There is increasing evidence that there are growth risks. Maybe one underestimated factor is the recent development in the debate about a banking union in Europe. These decisions are routinely postponed," Clemens Fuest told reporters at ZEW headquarters in Mannheim.

"These decisions do raise some doubts about the ability of the periphery countries to address the weakness of their financial sectors."

Germany, backed by allies like Austria, has called for a change in European Union treaties to allow for a so-called banking union, raising questions about how fast it can be implemented.

Fuest also pointed to the messy debate over a bailout for Cyprus and a court ruling in Portugal rejecting government austerity measures as factors weight on sentiment. He said weak Chinese economic data and the fall of the Japanese yen showed the global environment was also deteriorating. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen; Writing by Noah Barkin)