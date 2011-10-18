MANNHEIM, Germany, Oct 18 German analyst and
investor sentiment fell in October to its lowest level in nearly
three years, a survey from the Mannheim-based ZEW economic think
tank showed on Tuesday, sending the euro to a session low
against the dollar.
The monthly poll showed the ZEW's headline economic sentiment
index dropped for the eigth consecutive month to -48.3 from
-43.3 in September, missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters
poll for a decrease to -45.0. This was the lowest level since
November 2008.
The ZEW survey was based on a survey of 271 analysts and
investors and conducted between Oct. 4 and Oct. 17, ZEW said.
A separate gauge of current conditions fell to 38.4 from
43.6. A reading of 39.6 had been forecast.
(Reporting By Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen, Writing by Sarah
Marsh)