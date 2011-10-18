MANNHEIM, Germany, Oct 18 German analyst and investor sentiment fell in October to its lowest level in nearly three years, a survey from the Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank showed on Tuesday, sending the euro to a session low against the dollar. The monthly poll showed the ZEW's headline economic sentiment index dropped for the eigth consecutive month to -48.3 from -43.3 in September, missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a decrease to -45.0. This was the lowest level since November 2008.

The ZEW survey was based on a survey of 271 analysts and investors and conducted between Oct. 4 and Oct. 17, ZEW said.

A separate gauge of current conditions fell to 38.4 from 43.6. A reading of 39.6 had been forecast. (Reporting By Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen, Writing by Sarah Marsh)