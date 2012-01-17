MANNHEIM, Germany, Jan 17 German analyst
and investor sentiment rose in January by the largest amount
ever recorded, in a survey dating back to 1991, results showed
on Tuesday.
The Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank's monthly poll of
economic sentiment rose to -21.6 from -53.8 in December. The
euro jumped to session high versus the dollar after the
data, as Bund futures extended losses to a new session low.
The index was based on a survey of 293 analysts and
investors and conducted between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16, ZEW said.
The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts last
week was for a rise to -50.0. A separate gauge of current
conditions rose to 28.4 from 26.8. A reading of 24.0 had been
forecast.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Writing by Brian Rohan)