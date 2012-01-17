MANNHEIM, Germany, Jan 17 German analyst and investor sentiment rose in January by the largest amount ever recorded, in a survey dating back to 1991, results showed on Tuesday.

The Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank's monthly poll of economic sentiment rose to -21.6 from -53.8 in December. The euro jumped to session high versus the dollar after the data, as Bund futures extended losses to a new session low.

The index was based on a survey of 293 analysts and investors and conducted between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16, ZEW said.

The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts last week was for a rise to -50.0. A separate gauge of current conditions rose to 28.4 from 26.8. A reading of 24.0 had been forecast. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Writing by Brian Rohan)