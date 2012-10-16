MANNHEIM Oct 16 German analyst and investor
sentiment rose the second month in a row in October, climbing
more than expected and suggesting the euro zone debt crisis is
not hitting the bloc's largest economy as much as feared.
Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said on Tuesday its monthly
poll of economic sentiment rose to -11.5 from -18.2 in
September.
That beat the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 42
analysts of -15.0 and sent the euro to a session high against
the dollar.
A separate gauge of current conditions eased to 10.0 from
12.6 in September. A reading of 11.3 had been forecast.
The index was based on a survey of 288 analysts and
investors conducted between Oct 1 and Oct 15, ZEW said.