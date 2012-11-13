SAFT ON WEALTH-Companies with long-term view do prevail: James Saft
Feb 22 In a world in which most investment managers are paid to be short- or medium-term in their thinking, companies taking the long view prove the best bet.
MANNHEIM, Germany Nov 13 German analyst and investor sentiment unexpectedly fell in November, a survey showed on Tuesday, as the euro zone crisis weighed on Europe's largest economy.
Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said its monthly poll of economic sentiment fell to -15.7 from -11.5 in October, coming in below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 38 analysts for a reading of -9.8.
A separate gauge of current conditions slipped to 5.4 from 10.0 in October. A reading of 8.0 had been forecast in a Reuters poll of 23 economists.
The index was based on a survey of 263 analysts and investors conducted between Oct 29 and Nov 12, ZEW said.
Feb 22 In a world in which most investment managers are paid to be short- or medium-term in their thinking, companies taking the long view prove the best bet.
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Mutual fund managers are shifting their portfolios from Mexican exporters and manufacturers into companies that focus on penny-pinching consumers as fears over President Donald Trump's trade and immigration policies threaten to disrupt relations between the two countries.
* Macy's Inc downgraded to 'BBB-' on weakened operating performance and credit metrics; outlook negative Source text: http://bit.ly/2lMv6ht Further company coverage: