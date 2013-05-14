MANNHEIM, Germany May 14 German analyst and
investor sentiment edged up much less than expected in May,
probably due to the poor economic situation in the euro zone,
the Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said on Tuesday.
ZEW said its monthly poll of economic sentiment rose to 36.4
points from 36.3 in April, undershooting the consensus forecast
in a Reuters poll of 30 economists for a reading of 38.3.
"Despite mostly positive economic data for the German
economy, the ZEW indicator remains at the level of the previous
month," said ZEW President Clemens Fuest.
"This may be due to the still poor economic situation in the
euro zone, that is also reflected by the recent ECB interest
rate cut."
A separate gauge of current conditions dropped to 8.9 this
month from 9.2 in April, well below the 10.0 consensus forecast.
The index was based on a survey of 251 analysts and investors
conducted between April 29 and May 13, ZEW said.