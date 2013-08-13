MANNHEIM, Germany Aug 13 German analyst and
investor sentiment climbed more than expected in August, a
survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting Europe's largest economy is
regaining momentum after suffering a contraction in late 2012
and a weak start to 2013.
The Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank's monthly poll of
economic sentiment rose to 42.0 from 36.3 in July, reaching its
highest level since March and beating the consensus forecast in
a Reuters poll for it to increase to 40.0.
The euro rose after the data was released while Bund futures
extended their losses.
The index was based on a survey of 252 analysts and
investors conducted between July 29 and August 12, ZEW said.