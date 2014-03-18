MANNHEIM, Germany, March 18 German analyst and
investor sentiment fell much more than expected in March,
hitting its lowest level since August 2013, amid fears the
crisis in Ukraine could weigh heavily on Europe's largest
economy.
The Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank's monthly poll of
economic sentiment dropped to 46.6 from 55.7 in February,
falling short of even the lowest forecast of 49.9 in a Reuters
poll of analysts. The consensus forecast was for 53.0.
A ZEW economist said the Ukraine crisis had played a "very
important part" in the indictor's decline.
The index was based on a survey of 241 analysts and
investors conducted between March 3 and March 17, ZEW said. A
separate gauge of current conditions rose to 51.3 points from
50.0 in February, slightly undershooting the forecast for a
reading of 52.0.