BERLIN May 13 German analyst and investor
sentiment plummeted for a fifth consecutive month in May to its
lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years but an index of current
conditions improved slightly, a leading survey showed on
Tuesday.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic
sentiment dropped to 33.1 from 43.2 in April, missing the
Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 41.0 and
undershooting even the lowest estimate for 37.1.
A separate gauge of current conditions, however, increased
to 62.1 from 59.5 points in April, beating the forecast for a
reading of 60.5.
The index was based on a survey of 248 analysts and
investors conducted between April 28 and May 12, ZEW said.
