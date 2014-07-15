MANNHEIM, Germany, July 15 German analyst and investor morale dropped in July for a seventh straight month to its lowest level since December 2012, a leading survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting the third quarter got off to a shaky start for Europe's biggest economy.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic sentiment fell to 27.1 in July, missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 28.0.

A separate gauge of current conditions decreased to 61.8 from 67.7 in June, undershooting the consensus forecast for a reading of 67.0.

The index was based on a survey of 238 analysts and investors conducted between June 30 and July 14, ZEW said. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Andreas Framke; Writing by xxx)