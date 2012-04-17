(Adds background, quotes)

By Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones

MANNHEIM, Germany, April 17 German analyst and investor sentiment rose unexpectedly in April to its highest level since June 2010, a survey showed on Tuesday, bolstering hopes that Europe's biggest economy is recovering from a weak spell.

The Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank's monthly poll of economic sentiment rose to 23.4 from 22.3 in March, beating a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a fall to 20.0.

The euro rose on the reading which counters some recent disappointing industrial and manufacturing data.

"Both the ZEW and the Ifo index have been on a non-stop upward trend since the end of last year," said economist Carsten Brzeski at ING.

"Higher oil prices, new market turmoil and a return of sovereign debt woes, it looks as if - at least in the eyes of financial analysts - nothing can stop the German economy."

The reading shrugged off a bigger-than-expected fall in industrial output in February, blamed on a cold snap, along with a contraction in manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) last month, which revived concerns that the German economy may dip into a recession.

A separate gauge of ZEW current conditions rose to 40.7 from 37.6 in March, beating a forecast of 35.3.

The index was based on a survey of 275 analysts and investors and conducted between April 2 and April 16, ZEW said.

The ZEW institute said experts generally expect further positive developments in the economy during the next six months.

Germany's economy bounced back from the 2008/09 financial crisis, but shrank by 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2011 on weak exports, as key euro zone trading partners remained mired in debt.

The economy seemed to pick up in the first months of 2012, and many economists expect it to remain stable in the first quarter of 2012, avoiding two consecutive quarters of contraction that define a recession.

However, risks remain to Germany's economic stability in the wake of fresh concerns that the euro zone's debt troubles have not yet been solved.

Spanish and Italian bond yields have climbed in recent weeks as the impact of the European Central Bank's massive liquidity injections wanes and markets refocus on their weak banks and difficulties in pushing through reforms to spur economic growth.

The closely watched Ifo index, due to be published on Friday, is expected to show a fall in business sentiment, after rising for five months in a row.

"The economy avoided falling off the cliff but, at the same time, the stabilisation since the beginning of the year turned out to be weak. In fact, the German economy is still flirting with recession," Brzeski said.

"Today's ZEW index is good news but it should be taken with a pinch of salt." (Writing by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Madeline Chambers)