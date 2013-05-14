* Morale inches up after sharp fall in previous month
* Improvement smaller than expected due to weak euro zone
economy
By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen
MANNHEIM, Germany, May 14 German analyst and
investor sentiment edged up in May after dropping sharply in the
previous month, suggesting the euro zone's largest economy is
overcoming concerns over a flare-up in the bloc's debt crisis
and is back on track to a timid recovery.
Economists said the rise was considerably weaker than they
had expected, probably due to the currency bloc's weak economy
weighing on morale, but it still pointed in the right direction.
The Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said on Tuesday its
monthly poll of economic sentiment rose to 36.4 points from 36.3
in April. It undershot the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll
of 30 economists for a reading of 38.3 but the gain was a
significant improvement on last month's steep fall from 48.5.
"Recovery will set in in the spring and then continue," said
ZEW economist Marcus Kappler. "The conditions for Germany to
enter recovery are very good ... Global conditions are good."
The ZEW figures chimed with recent upbeat data showing
exports, industrial orders and output all rising in March.
Lothar Hessler, an analyst at HSBC Trinkaus, said that data
and the news of the European Central Bank cutting interest rates
had led him to expect a better result for ZEW.
"The data nevertheless point to a stabilisation of the
German economy. It is growing again," he said. "But the euro
zone is still in a recessionary phase. That in turn dampens the
upswing here."
The German economy grew strongly during the early years of
the euro zone crisis but it lost momentum last year, with
weakness in foreign trade and a lack of investments driving it
to a 0.6 percent contraction in the fourth quarter.
Most economists expect it to skirt a recession by growing
moderately in the first three months of this year. Data on gross
domestic product is due to be released on Wednesday and is
expected to show GDP up 0.3 percent.
The economy has not yet featured prominently in Germany's
election campaign but if it worsens significantly it could
become a headache for Chancellor Angela Merkel as she seeks a
third term in office in September.
The ZEW data showed a separate gauge of current conditions
dropping to 8.9 this month from 9.2 in April, well below the
10.0 consensus forecast.
The indices were based on a survey of 251 analysts and
investors conducted between April 29 and May 13, ZEW said.