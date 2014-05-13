(Adds details, economist, context)
By Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor
MANNHEIM, Germany May 13 German analyst and
investor sentiment declined for a fifth consecutive month in May
to its lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years as concerns
intensified that economic growth in Europe's largest economy
would slow in the second quarter.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic
sentiment, released on Tuesday, dropped to 33.1 from 43.2 in
April, missing the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of
41.0 and undershooting even the lowest estimate for 37.1.
That sent the euro down to a one-month low against the
dollar.
"The fifth consecutive decline in ZEW investor sentiment in
May suggests that the German recovery might not gain much pace
from here," said Jessica Hinds, economist at Capital Economics.
"Data later this week are likely to reveal that the German
economy made a strong start to the year, perhaps expanding by a
quarterly 0.7 percent or so. But today's survey broadly supports
our view that this pace of growth is unlikely to be sustained."
Recent hard data has shown German exports posting their
biggest fall in nearly a year, while industry output, orders and
retail sales have all fallen.
But Germany's closely-watched Ifo survey of business
sentiment improved, according to its latest reading, as firms
shrugged off tensions over Ukraine. And current conditions were
a bright spot in the ZEW survey, climbing to their highest level
since July 2011.
After growth of just 0.4 percent last year, the government
has predicted expansion of 1.8 percent this year, driven by
domestic demand.
"The decline of the experts' economic expectations for
Germany should be seen against the backdrop of a strong economic
development in the first quarter of 2014," said ZEW President
Clemens Fuest.
"Already, there are indications that Germany will not be
able to maintain this fast pace of growth."
The economy ministry's monthly report on Tuesday said that
after a robust performance between January and March due to a
milder winter, the spring revival might be weaker than usual.
With Russian President Vladimir Putin having overturned
years of post-Cold War diplomacy by seizing Crimea from Ukraine
and a pro-Moscow uprising in the east of the country raising the
prospect of civil war, there are other risks too.
A ZEW economist said it was unclear how far geopolitical
risks had contributed to the headline indicator's decline but
some economists suggested it played a role.
"The geopolitical conflict close to Germany's backyard,
concerns about the Chinese economy and the recent equity market
correction have clearly dented investors' optimism," said
Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING.
"After the excellent start to the year, the German economy
is now starting to feel some headwinds," he added.
The index was based on a survey of 248 analysts and
investors conducted between April 28 and May 12, ZEW said.
