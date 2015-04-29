BRIEF-Pan Orient Energy intends to continue ability to purchase common shares
* Pan orient energy corp - it intends to continue ability to purchase its common shares pursuant to renewal of its normal course issuer bid
BERLIN, April 29 Consumer prices in the German states of Berlin and Brandenburg in April fell 0.1 percent month-on-month and rose 0.1 percent year-on-year, the states' joint statistics office said on Wednesday. Preliminary pan-German consumer price data are due at 1200 GMT. The statistics office gave the following breakdown of its April consumer price data: Percentage change Index/component mth/mth yr/yr Index Overall price index -0.1 +0.1 107.8 Foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks +0.8 +0.9 113.8 Alcoholic drinks and tobacco +0.3 +1.9 112.7 Clothing and shoes +0.7 -1.2 104.1 Rents, water, electricity, gas +0.1 unch 111.2 and other fuels Health and personal care items -0.4 +0.5 101.5 Transport +0.3 -2.0 105.6 Communications -0.1 -1.2 91.5 Entertainment, leisure -2.5 +0.1 103.1 Education unch +1.8 97.2 Lodgings and catering +1.1 +1.7 109.1 Other goods and services unch +1.1 110.1 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)
OTTAWA, April 6 The value of Canadian building permits fell in February, driven by a decrease in construction plans for single-family homes, government buildings and elementary schools, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
* Soci Inc - has closed an $8.5 million series A financing round co-led by vertical venture partners and Grayhawk capital Source text for Eikon: