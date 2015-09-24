NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. authorities on Thursday charged an investment banker, three relatives and three others with engineering a "pump-and-dump" scheme in a reinsurance company that allegedly netted nearly $20 million of illegal profit.

Prosecutors said the investment banker Jason Galanis, 45, of Los Angeles, secretly took control of millions of shares of Gerova Financial Group Ltd and induced investment advisers to drive up its stock price by purchasing shares for client accounts in exchange for benefits.

The scheme allegedly caused roughly half of Gerova's publicly traded shares to be held in the name of Ymer Shahini, a national of Canada and Kosovo who lived in the Czech Republic, to hide Galanis' control, prosecutors said.

Galanis was accused of working with his father John, 72, and brothers Derek and Jared, 43 and 36 respectively, to open accounts in Shahini's name, with assistance from Gerova Chairman Gary Hirst, 63, of Lake Mary, Florida.

Meanwhile, investment advisers including Gavin Hamels, 39, of Encinitas, California, were allegedly induced to buy shares for their clients in exchange for bribes, the indictment said.

The indictment cited an email to Derek Galanis in which Shahini joked shortly after receiving some Gerova stock that he was rich.

"If we do this just right, my friend, we may all be!" Galanis was said to reply.

In 2004, Jason Galanis was nicknamed "Porn's New King" by Forbes magazine after buying the nation's largest processor of credit-card payments for Internet pornography.

He was arrested on Thursday and expected to appear in Manhattan federal court.

Jared Galanis was also arrested on Thursday and expected to appear in federal court in Maryland. Derek Galanis was expected to surrender on Thursday in San Francisco, and Hamels on Monday in New York, authorities said. John Galanis, Hirst and Shahini are at large, authorities added.

Lawyers for the defendants declined to comment, did not immediately respond to requests for comment or could not be identified. All seven defendants face conspiracy and fraud charges.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed parallel civil charges against all the defendants except Shahini.

Jason Galanis settled unrelated SEC charges in 2007, while John Galanis has been a defendant in several SEC actions since the 1970s, the regulator said.

Gerova shares now trade on the Pink Sheets. They last traded on Sept. 1, at 1/100th of 1 cent.

The criminal case is U.S. v. Galanis et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00643. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Andrew Hay)