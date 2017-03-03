BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility to SK Biotek Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.
FRANKFURT, March 3 German drugs-packaging firm Gerresheimer appointed Christian Fischer, currently president of performance chemicals at BASF, as its new chief executive.
Fischer, 53, will take over on Sept. 1 from Uwe Roehrhoff, 54, who announced in November that he would not be available for personal reasons to serve on the management board beyond his current appointment, Gerresheimer said on Friday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Group expects to record a decline in profit of not less than 30% for year ended 31 March 2017
* SAYS WILL COMMERCIALIZE PM1183 WITH TRADE NAME OF ZEPSYRE Source text: http://bit.ly/2rCIKmp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)