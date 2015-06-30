* Glass tubing business to be sold to Corning for 196 mln eur

* Trims 2018 EBITDA margin forecast to 20 pct from 21 pct

* Shares drop 6 pct (Adds details on new forecasts, shares)

FRANKFURT, June 30 German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer has agreed to sell its glass tubing business to Corning and trimmed its 2018 profitability forecast, hitting its shares on Tuesday.

Gerresheimer said it expected proceeds of about 196 million euros ($219 million) from the sale of the basic tubes business, which it said did not fit its focus on finished products for the pharmaceuticals industry.

The deal will not affect Gerresheimer's 2015 guidance, the company said, but it now sees adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at about 20 percent of sales by 2018, down from its previous guidance for a 21 percent margin.

Shares in Gerresheimer dropped 6 percent to 50.74 euros by 0817 GMT and were the biggest faller in a 1 percent weaker European healthcare index.

"The reduced EBITDA margin guidance cannot be fully explained by the divestment of the tubing business, in our view," Equinet analyst Konrad Lieder wrote in a note, downgrading Gerresheimer to "reduce" from "hold".

Lieder added that Equinet views the reduction as reflecting Gerresheimer's limited margin potential because of low pricing power and intellectual property protection.

Gerresheimer said that as part of the deal U.S. glassmaker Corning would supply it for 10 years with the basic glass tubes from which it makes ampoules, vials, cartridges and syringes.

The two companies also agreed to form a joint venture to develop new glass packaging products for the pharma industry. ($1=0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Georgina Prodhan and Daniela Pegna; Editing by David Goodman)