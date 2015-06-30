* Glass tubing business to be sold to Corning for 196 mln
eur
* Trims 2018 EBITDA margin forecast to 20 pct from 21 pct
* Shares drop 6 pct
(Adds details on new forecasts, shares)
FRANKFURT, June 30 German drugs packaging firm
Gerresheimer has agreed to sell its glass tubing
business to Corning and trimmed its 2018 profitability
forecast, hitting its shares on Tuesday.
Gerresheimer said it expected proceeds of about 196 million
euros ($219 million) from the sale of the basic tubes business,
which it said did not fit its focus on finished products for the
pharmaceuticals industry.
The deal will not affect Gerresheimer's 2015 guidance, the
company said, but it now sees adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at about 20 percent
of sales by 2018, down from its previous guidance for a 21
percent margin.
Shares in Gerresheimer dropped 6 percent to 50.74 euros by
0817 GMT and were the biggest faller in a 1 percent weaker
European healthcare index.
"The reduced EBITDA margin guidance cannot be fully
explained by the divestment of the tubing business, in our
view," Equinet analyst Konrad Lieder wrote in a note,
downgrading Gerresheimer to "reduce" from "hold".
Lieder added that Equinet views the reduction as reflecting
Gerresheimer's limited margin potential because of low pricing
power and intellectual property protection.
Gerresheimer said that as part of the deal U.S. glassmaker
Corning would supply it for 10 years with the basic glass tubes
from which it makes ampoules, vials, cartridges and syringes.
The two companies also agreed to form a joint venture to
develop new glass packaging products for the pharma industry.
($1=0.8933 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Georgina Prodhan and Daniela
Pegna; Editing by David Goodman)