FRANKFURT Feb 11 German drugs-packaging firm Gerresheimer eked out a 1 percent increase in adjusted core profit for 2014 as slower sales of glass products such as pharma jars held back growth.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 253 million euros ($286 million), Gerresheimer said on Wednesday, in line with the average estimate of 255 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Gerresheimer reiterated it expected 1-3 percent sales growth at constant currencies in 2015 after 2014 sales grew 4 percent on an organic basis to 1.29 billion euros, in line with expectations.

