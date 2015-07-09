FRANKFURT, July 9 German drugs-packaging firm Gerresheimer confirmed on Thursday its guidance for a 1-3 percent rise in organic sales this year after second-quarter revenues and earnings exceeded analyst expectations.

Second-quarter sales were 356.4 million euros ($395.5 million), an organic increase of 1.9 percent adjusted for currency effects, acquisitions and divestments. This exceeded an analyst consensus for 352 million in a Reuters poll.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 10.6 percent to 72.1 million euros, also beating consensus for 69.1 million.

The Duesseldorf-based company, which is restructuring by consolidating plants and cutting jobs, said it still expected full-year adjusted EBITDA of 255 to 265 million euros, roughly on a par with last year. Analysts on average see the figure reaching 269 million euros.

