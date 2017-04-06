UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 6 German drugs-packaging firm Gerresheimer on Thursday said its major pharmaceutical customers had been more cautious in placing orders due to uncertainty over the new U.S. administration's policies.
Revenues at its business division that makes glass bottles and vials for drugs fell 2.9 percent in its fiscal first quarter through the end of February as sales in North America slipped, it said.
Overall revenues were down more than 5 percent at 302.8 million euros ($323.1 million), missing analyst consensus of 307 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The group stuck with full-year guidance for revenues at the lower end of a range from 1.405 billion to 1.455 billion euros. Analysts on average see 2017 revenues of 1.43 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources