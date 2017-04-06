BRIEF-Apogee Enterprises enters amendment no. 1 to existing agreement
* On June 9, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 1 to existing agreement dated as of June 9, 2017
FRANKFURT, April 6 German drugs-packaging maker Gerresheimer expects confusion over U.S. healthcare policy to continue to be a drag on revenues this quarter, with a normalisation coming in the second half of the year, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Gerresheimer earlier said it expected full-year sales at the lower end of its guidance range as major customers waited to see what measures new U.S. President Donald Trump might impose, sending its shares down 5.7 percent by 0827 GMT.
"The effects are mainly temporary, but in primary packaging in America we may not recover over the course of the year," CEO Uwe Roehrhoff told journalists on a conference call, adding that the effect on full-year profit should be "manageable". (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A man dressed in a UPS uniform and armed with an "assault pistol" opened fire at a United Parcel Service Inc package sorting hub in San Francisco, killing three people before fatally shooting himself in the head, police said.
* Dollar rebounds from 7-month low after Fed statement * Fed raises interest rates as expected * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Recasts throughout after Fed statement, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, June 14 Gold turned negative on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates but was less dovish than expected following a two-day meeting, and