FRANKFURT Oct 8 German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer expects its U.S. business to return to growth only slowly after its pharmaceutical customers there adjusted capacities over the summer, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"The U.S. market is calming down, the decline will weaken, we expect an OK quarter. But also in this quarter in the U.S. we will not return to growth. It will take another two to three quarters," Uwe Roehrhoff told journalists on a conference call. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)