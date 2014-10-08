MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT Oct 8 German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer expects its U.S. business to return to growth only slowly after its pharmaceutical customers there adjusted capacities over the summer, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"The U.S. market is calming down, the decline will weaken, we expect an OK quarter. But also in this quarter in the U.S. we will not return to growth. It will take another two to three quarters," Uwe Roehrhoff told journalists on a conference call. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.