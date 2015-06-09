BERLIN, June 9 German fashion group Gerry Weber said it was no longer sure of meeting its targets for revenue and earnings for the 2014/15 financial year, blaming a shrinking market and saying it would cut costs to try to get back on track.

"Seasonally adverse weather conditions as well as low footfall in the cities and stationary stores also had a negative impact on sales as did consumer behaviour," Gerry Weber said in a statement.

The company said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for 2014/15 would be 20-25 percent lower than the previous year, but said it was confident that it would reach its long-term growth and earnings targets. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jonathan Gould)