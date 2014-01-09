UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Jan 9 German clothing retailer Gerry Weber said on Thursday it had outperformed the German fashion market in December as it reported a rise in retail revenue for the final quarter of its fiscal year.
In the fourth quarter to end October, Gerry Weber said like for like retail sales, stripping out the effect of new store space, rose 3.1 percent.
In December, like for like retail revenue rose 2.7 percent, compared with a decline of 4 percent for the industry as a whole. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources