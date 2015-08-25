(Justin Gest is writing a new book, "The New Minority: White
Working Class Politics in an Era of Immigration and Inequality."
He is assistant professor of public policy at George Mason
University's School of Policy, Government and International
Affairs. The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Justin Gest
Aug 25 Republican presidential candidate Donald
Trump clearly prides himself in shunning focus-group research.
He refuses big campaign donations that he asserts make his
opponents beholden to special interests. He seems to target no
specific constituency.
Many pollsters remain puzzled by Trump's political appeal.
"Republican support for Donald Trump just continues to grow,"
said Patrick Murray, director of Monmouth Polling after its
August survey, "with no clear sense of who his constituency
really is."
Yet a constituency is emerging. Trump's strongest
supporters, roughly a quarter of Republican voters across the
polls, are not dissuaded by any increased media scrutiny of
their candidate. They have overlooked a series of faux pas that
might have tanked other candidates.
It appears, however, to be a constituency with whom he has
barely interacted: white working-class voters. Their lives are
far from the flight path of Trump's private jet, as he zooms
from golf course to grand hotel lobby, television sound stage to
penthouse suite.
In fact, Trump, a plutocrat who regularly flaunts his
extraordinary wealth, is the candidate whose message most
closely aligns with sentiments of Rust Belt voters who have lost
manufacturing jobs, lack a university degree or are low-wage
earners.
Though historically wary of the rich, white working-class
voters without a college degree support Trump far more than any
other candidate. In Fox News' most recent poll, 30 percent of
the respondents said they back Trump as the GOP nominee,
compared to only 21 percent of respondents with a college
degree. In CNN's most recent poll, Trump's favorability ratings
spiked among Republicans, men, people over 50 years of age, as
well as people without a university education.
What is the attraction between these strangest of
bedfellows?
It is threefold.
First, white working-class voters have proven increasingly
unpredictable and unfaithful to any single party. It should not
be surprising that they tend to live in many of the most
prominent swing states, including Indiana, Iowa, Ohio,
Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Their fickle nature is not indecisiveness, but rather the
sense that neither party has done much for them over the past 40
years. The Rust Belt population has confronted post-industrial
economic collapse and depopulation. It is fed up with
Washington, and cynical about politicians who pledge to address
its plight.
This sentiment encompasses much of today's Republican base.
A mere 16 percent of Republicans feel like they are represented
in Washington - even though both houses of Congress are
currently controlled by the GOP.
Those who do not feel represented support Trump by a
sizeable margin, 24 percent to 13 percent for former Florida
Governor Jeb Bush, and single digits for the rest of the
Republican field, according to CNN's poll from early August.
Trump's bombastic declarations that his rivals have been
corrupted by corporations and donors (like himself) validates
the belief among white working-class voters that the political
system is rigged by the very special interests that abruptly
closed American factories, laid off American workers and
invested money overseas to circumvent American wages and taxes.
Second, Trump addresses people who have felt silenced and
sidelined.
Congressmen who once belonged to the working class made up
only 2 percent of Congress in 2012. Between 1984 and 2009, the
median net worth of a member of the House of Representatives
grew from $280,000 to $725,000 in inflation-adjusted dollars.
While Trump will not counterbalance the wealth of American
politicians, he validates the views of many ordinary voters as
he channels conspiracy theories and whispers from the streets to
the stump.
Many white working-class voters, for example, point to often
erroneous stories to help make sense of their disastrous fall
from grace. These narratives feature characters like the welfare
queen who collects checks while driving a Cadillac - a favorite
of President Ronald Reagan, who attracted many blue-collar
Democrats to the GOP. They also talk about collusion between
corporations and politicians because Congress bailed out major
banks and car manufacturers in 2008 - but not homeowners
underwater on their mortgages. Trump's off-color remarks about
women and minorities, his frustration with "disgusting" people
and his baseless assertions about Mexico's deliberate
exportation of criminals across the U.S. southern border fit
this mold.
The amplification of these ideas renders credibility to a
subset of voters who have felt silenced and sidelined.
"There's a silent majority out there," Trump said last
month. "We're tired of being pushed around, kicked around, and
being led by stupid people."
Third, Trump bluntly acknowledges an acute sense of loss
that has been uniquely felt by the white working class.
For white working class people understand loss. The U.S.
economy has lost several million manufacturing jobs, which have
been replaced by unstable, often contingent work. They lament
America's transition from overt to covert world power. They also
sense their own loss of social status in the country they once
defined. They feel outnumbered and discomforted by the
ascendance of minorities, and disfavored by the elite echelons
of American society.
Trump, who talks about losses to China, Mexico and Japan,
like a tour by the U.S. soccer team, communicates his awareness
of this lost status in simple, blunt terms. Shamelessly
showboating his own successes, Trump promises to spread his
winnings to a town near you.
This unexpected alignment has given Trump a commanding lead,
thanks largely to dedicated support from an objectively small,
but relatively large plurality of voters. Because he emphasizes
the fact that he is an outsider, Republican voters have
overlooked his lack of governing credentials, some wishy-washy
statements on social policy and his status as a
self-aggrandizing plutocrat.
The strength of Trump's connection with this constituency of
frustrated, silenced people is not likely to recede, given the
inability of his Republican opponents to access the financial
and political independence Trump wields.
At the same time, he appears unlikely to win if he can't
expand his constituency beyond the white working class, who no
longer represent the nation's mainstream electoral majority.
(Justin Gest)