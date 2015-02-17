MADRID Feb 17 Spanish privately-held industrial group Gestamp has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to look into the sale of a big stake in its renewable energy arm or a partial listing of the unit, four sources familiar with the matter said.

A spokesman for Gestamp, a Basque Country-based firm with presence in 25 countries and revenues worth around 9 billion euros ($10.24 billion) in 2013, declined to give details about the intended move but said the firm was "opening a new chapter to seek the best possible strategy for Gestamp Wind and Gestamp Solar."

Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)