MADRID, March 23 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp said on Thursday it would price its initial public offering at 5.6 to 6.7 euros per share, valuing the company at 3.54 billion euros ($3.8 billion) if it prices at the middle of the range.

The company aims to list on the Spanish stock exchange on April 7, it said in a prospectus released to the stock exchange regulator. ($1 = 0.9269 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)