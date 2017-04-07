UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, April 7 Shares in Spanish car parts maker Gestamp began trading slightly down in its stock market debut on Friday, down around 1 percent to 5.5 euros ($5.85) per share in Europe's largest flotation so far this year. ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Isla Binnie)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources